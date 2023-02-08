Don Evans
VICTORIA — Don Eugene Evans, age 84, passed away Wednesday, February 1st, 2023.
Visitation will begin at 9 am on February 10th, 2023, at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria Texas, with Chapel services beginning at 10 am. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Under the care of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, Victoria Texas, 361-575-3212
