Donald C. Adams Sr.
HALLETTSVILLE — Donald Clyde Adams Sr., 90; Memorial Funeral Service: 10 am, Saturday, January 14, 2022, at Kubena Funeral Home; with visitation starting at 8 am. www.kubenafuneralhome.com
