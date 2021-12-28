Donald Lynn Wilkerson
Donald Lynn Wilkerson, passed away in hi sleep. A reception will be held to honor his life ,Saturday Jan. 1, 2022 at the Morales Community Center, in Morales ,Texas from 2~ 4 pm. Family suggest memorials be made to, Crown Hospice, Victoria , Texas Slavik Funeral Home 361-782-2152
