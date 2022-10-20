Dorse Barnes
VICTORIA — Dorse Barnes Jr., 69, passed away Wednesday, October 12th, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Friday, October 21st, from 11:00AM to 12:00PM and for Service at 12:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. Interment will immediately follow services at Barnes Cemetery in Weesatche, TX.
