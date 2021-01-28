Edward Cantu
VICTORIA — Edward Cantu passed away Jan. 20, 2021 in Victoria, Texas at the age of 47. Memorial visitation is Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 from 6 PM-8 PM with a rosary at 7 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Our congressman did not set a good example (13)
- Letter: National Guard was treated shamefully in Washington D.C. (8)
- Letter: America stands at a crossroads as we work through our differences (7)
- Cloud defends objection to election results, says "We don't know yet" about Biden's win (13)
- Letter: The silent majority is no longer silent (18)
- Syndicated column: Freedom of speech slipping away (3)
- Edna hemp business paves way for new industry (2)
- Guest column: A question our community asks of itself (2)
- Former constable receives 3 years probation in second sexual assault case (1)
- Babies: Catalina Davila (busy, busy, busy) (1)
Online Poll
Have you ever had a smoked tamale?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.