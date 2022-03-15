Edward Nunez
VICTORIA — Edward Nunez Sr., 73, passed away Tuesday, March 8th, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 16th, from 4PM to 5PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 with a Rosary at 8:15AM and Mass following at 9AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River St. in Victoria.
