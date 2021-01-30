Edwin W. Dentler
MISSION VALLEY — Edwin W. Dentler, 88, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 26th with his family by his side. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 30th from 10 am to 12:30 pm at Zion Lutheran Church in Mission Valley. Graveside services will follow at 1 pm at Mission Valley Cemetery.
