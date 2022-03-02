Elizabeth Diane Drane
VICTORIA — Elizabeth “Izzy” Drane went to be with the Lord February 19, 2022 at the age of 16.
Family and friends will gather for visitation Friday, March 4,2022 from 6:00 PM- 8:00 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM at Faith Family Church, 2002 E. Mockingbird Ln. in Victoria.
