Elizabeth Hill
VICTORIA — Elizabeth Hill, 81, of Victoria went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 11, 2021. Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2201 N. Main St., Victoria, TX. Services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria, 361-573-4341, www.gracefuneralhome.net
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Syndicated column: Condoleezza Rice and her message of equality (12)
- Voters split on Victoria school bonds, final results show (4)
- Guest column: Once upon a time (3)
- Cuero's Chisholm Trail museum expansion underway (2)
- GOP Fearmongering (2)
- 12 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Crossroads (2)
- Gloria Grimes (1)
- Juan Josh salcines (1)
- Fall Spirit: Spooky Fortunes (1)
- RONALD "RONNIE" GRUNEWALD (1)
- The Wall Street Journal on holding Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress (1)
- Stroman Middle School, Liberty Academy under brief campus lockdown Thursday (1)
- Sibyl Stary (1)
- Officer shoots, injures 2 dogs after being attacked (1)
- Have you ever been to a real trial? (1)
- City Council discuss independent audit of county appraisal district (1)
- Shiner nun who threw out first pitch during ALCS picks Astros in 7 (1)
- Political cartoon for Oct. 29 (1)
- Letter: VISD focus on preservation vs. replacement (2)
- After crash that killed 3, it took 14 hours for victims to be found (1)
- Margree L. King (1)
Online Poll
Do you scrapbook?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.