Ellen E. Orsak

Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 79F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Areas of patchy fog. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.