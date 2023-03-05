Erlinda Gonzales
Martinez
VICTORIA — Erlinda Gonzales Martinez passed away February 27, 2023. Visitation is Mon., March 6, 2023 from 6-8pm with rosary at 7pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. Funeral will be held Tues., March 7, 2023 at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows with interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
