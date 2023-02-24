Ernest Bazan
VICTORIA — Ernest Bazan, age 49, passed away Monday, February 20th, 2023.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 28th, 2023 from 9-10 am with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 10 am at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
