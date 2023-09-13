Ernest Hyer III
EL CAMPO — Ernest Way Hyer III (Butch), 75, of El Campo, passed away September 8, 2023 from Alzheimer’s. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday. September 15 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 16 at First Baptist Church of El Campo. www.triskafuneralhome.com
