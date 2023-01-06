Eugene A. Garza
SHERIDAN — Eugene A. Garza, 75; Funeral Mass Service: 10 am, Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville. Visitation starting at 5 pm, Monday, with Rosary starting at 7 pm, at Kubena Funeral Home. Officiant: Rev. James Dvorak. Memorials: donor’s choice. Burial: Cheetham Cemetery, Sheridan, TX. www.kubenafuneralhome.com
