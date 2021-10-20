Eugene Sherman
Barefield, Sr.
PORT LAVACA — Eugene Barefield, Sr. passed away October 11, 2021. Visitation is Friday, October 22, 2021 from 5 - 7 pm at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Funeral Service is at 10 am Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Grace Funeral Chapel. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
