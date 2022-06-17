Eulalia R. Duron
EDNA — There will be a visitation on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, with Rosary being recited at 10:00 am, followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 am with Father Johnson officiating, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Edna, interment will follow at Edna Latin American Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152.
