Evelyn M. Dornak
HALLETTSVILLE — Evelyn M. Dornak, 83, passed away October 12, 2022, surrounded by her family. Memorial Rosary 2:30 p.m. and Funeral Mass 3 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hallettsville. Burial at a later date. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
