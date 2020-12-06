Evelyn M. Sklar
HALLETTSVILLE — Evelyn M. Sklar, 96, of Hallettsville; Visitation starts at 5 pm, Sunday, at Kubena Funeral Home; and Monday from 7 am to 12 Noon at Kubena Funeral Home of Hallettsville. There will be a private family graveside. www.kubenafuneralhome.com.
