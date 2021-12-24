Faith Buchanan Mudd
YOAKUM — Faith Buchanan Mudd, 85, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021. Faith was born to Curtis Lee Buchanan and Florence Wasmar Buchanan. Faith is survived by her daughter, Cindy Hewer “Carl” of Victoria.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police release photos of vehicle connected to fatal Dairy Road hit-and-run, no arrests
- Victoria police chief built lasting relationships over first year on the job
- 27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crossroads
- Victoria family receives a gift of all-new furniture for home
- 31 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Crossroads
- Victoria's Santa Claus loves bringing the holiday spirit to kids
- St. Paul completes TAPPS championship 4-peat
- Blotter: Victoria man arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated
- Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run was mother of 4, remembered as 'kind spirit'
- Man injured in Victoria hit-and-run still in critical condition
Commented
- Victoria Public Library board decides to keep all 21 questioned books on shelves (7)
- Letter: Major peer-reviewed medical journal conclusions on mRNA vaccinations (8)
- Some say there’s more work to be done after library keeps controversial books (5)
- We need to talk about Jan. 6 (4)
- Guest Column: Remembering Rittenhouse (3)
- Correction: Article misspelled business name and incorrectly described their production (3)
- 71 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crossroads (3)
- Letter: What if Trump had been re-elected (3)
- Victoria County has received nearly $9.7 million in public assistance for Harvey, pandemic response (3)
- City sees a future for Riverside Park youth hunting program (3)
- Caregiver accused of stealing from dementia patient she married after former wife's death (2)
- Victoria County to receive $1.5 million for border security (2)
- Larry Joe Spence (2)
- Proud Democrat (13)
- Victoria police chief built lasting relationships over first year on the job (1)
- Victoria Public Library board votes to keep all 21 contested books (1)
- Gregory "Greg" Orta III (1)
- Lee Joe Whitehead Jr. (1)
- Texans need more information on wasteful ’313′ corporate welfare program — not less (1)
- VISD announces settlement of insurance lawsuit (1)
- Do you plan on going to Cuero's Christmas in the Park? (1)
- Letter: Accuracy of the information on COVID-19 vaccines continues to evolve (1)
- UHV Q&A: Ben Wilson Street project will help UHV and community (1)
Online Poll
Will you be leaving cookies out for Santa?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.