Father James Richard Nischan
HALLETTSVILLE — Father James Richard Nischan, 83; Funeral Service (All attendees must wear masks): 10:30 am, Monday, January 4, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville; with Visitation starting at 9:30 am; and Rosary starting at 10 am. Burial: Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. www.kubenafuneralhome.com.
