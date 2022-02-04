DEATH NOTICE
VICTORIA COUNTY
BURKETT, HARREL “DEAN”, 71, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
O’NEILL, ROBERT G., 91, of Victoria formerly of Beaumont, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
RODRIGUEZ, YVONNE, 59, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022. Services are pending with Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
WOODRING, ELIZABETH “BETTY”, 89, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Services are pending with Slavik Funeral Home, Edna, 361-782-2152.
JACKSON COUNTY
GERJES, PEGGY JEAN, 86, of La Ward, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
ELSEWHERE
BRADDOCK, ELIZABETH, 95, of Bryan formerly of Victoria, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
URESTE, ALBERT MARTIN, 29, of Corpus Christi, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
