DEATH NOTICE
VICTORIA COUNTY
ECHEVESTE, BETTY, 57, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
HERRON, DELORIS, 84, of Bloomington, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Services are pending with Barefield Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-6180.
WHITE, PEARLIE MAE, 89, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Services are pending with Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
CALHOUN COUNTY
KOLIBA, DARLETTE, 75, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Services are pending with Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
DEWITT COUNTY
GONZALES, JEFFREY ALAN, 55, of Cuero, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Vote for Democracy (7)
- Letter: Remember the unborn (7)
- Letter: For stellar county government, vote Ives (4)
- Syndicated column: Identity fascists are out to destroy the quality of culture (3)
- Commissioners seeking juvenile justice center generator after 5 day outage last winter (2)
- Victoria man charged with setting fire to own home (1)
- Guadalupe "Lupe" Robles (1)
- Letter: Show up and show you care (1)
- Yolanda G. Ordonez (1)
- Guest column: Solving disagreements, a brain hack (1)
- Trinidad Serna Jr. (1)
- James N. Smith (1)
- Unemployment rates inch toward pre-pandemic levels (1)
- Laurie Garretson: Gardening in Colonial times (1)
- Victoria County candidates go head to head in debate (w/ videos) (1)
- Bobby Ray Hopes Sr. (1)
Online Poll
Do you like Polka music?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.