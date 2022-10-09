Felipe Garza Lozano Jr.
PORT LAVACA — Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 5-8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Viewing will continue at 9:15am at Our Lady of Gulf Catholic Church, with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10am. Burial to be followed at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
