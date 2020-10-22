Felix Amos Rodriguez
PORT LAVACA — Visitation Thurs, Oct. 22, 2020 from 4-8pm with Rosary at 6:30pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Pt Lavaca. Visitation to resume Fri., Oct. 23, 2020 at 9am with Funeral Mass at 10am at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Pt Lavaca Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Services in care of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Pt Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
