PORT LAVACA — Frances Rodriguez, age 79 of Port Lavaca passed away Thursday, June 20, 2023. Visitation will begin Monday, July 24, 2023, 5pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home; Rosary to be recited at 6pm. Visitation will resume Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 9am at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am. Burial to follow at Austwell Cemetery.

