Francisco “Frank” Polanco
VICTORIA — Francisco “Frank” Polanco, 72, passed away, Sunday, October 3, 2021. Visitation will be October 15th, 6PM to 8PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, rosary will begin at 7:00PM. Funeral Mass, 9:00AM, October 16th, Santisima de Trinidad (Holy Trinity) 2901 Pleasant Green Dr. Victoria. www.gracefuneralhome.net.
