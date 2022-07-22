Franklin D. Niesner
VICTORIA — Relative and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Rosewood Funeral Chapel on Monday from 5-7 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church with a Rosary recited at 9:30 am. Entombment in Resurrection Mausoleum with full military honors. Visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com to read obituary.
