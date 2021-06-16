George “G.W.” Wilburn Shaffer
VICTORIA — George “G.W.” Wilburn Shaffer passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 17th from 1-3pm, with funeral services beginning at 3pm at Neal Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg, TN. Burial to follow at John Lay Cemetery in Ethridge, TN.
