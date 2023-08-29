Gilda Satterwhite
VICTORIA, — Gilda Satterwhite, 71, of Victoria, Texas passed away on August 23, 2023. Graveside services will be held 9 AM August 29, 2023 at the Latin American Cemetery in Edna, Texas. Final arrangements entrusted to Cook-Butler Funeral Home, 361-782-3821.
