VICTORIA — Gina Gillelland Zowarka, 61 of Victoria, Texas passed away on December 5, 2022. Friends and family will gather for visitation and sharing of memories on Sat, Dec. 17, 2022 from 10AM to 12PM. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 PM at Grace Funeral Home 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas. Burial at Memory Gardens. www.gracefuneralhome.net
