Gladys Lenora Janota Bomersbach
VICTORIA — Visitation will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 from 5-7PM at Colonial Funeral Home, with rosary beginning at 7PM. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 10AM at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
