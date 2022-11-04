Schillinger-Schaffer
EDNA — Gloria Schaffer, 94, passed away on October 31, 2022 at her home in Woodway, Texas. Visitation will be Thursday, 11/3/2022 from 5-7pm at the Slavik Funeral Home Chapel. Services will be Friday at 10:00 am at the Slavik Chapel at 10:00 am, with Rev. Larry Green officiating. Interment will be in the Memory Garden . Slavik FH,361 782 2152.
