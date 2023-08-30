Gretchen Nichols
VICTORIA — Gretchen Renee Marie Nichols, born on October 28, 1985. She took her final trip on earth on August 17, 2023.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Thursday, August 31, 2023 from 3:00 - 5:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 5:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
