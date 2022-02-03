Guadalupe “Lupe”
Robles
VICTORIA — Guadalupe “Lupe” Robles, age 67 of Victoria passed away Friday, January 28, 2022. He was born December 12, 1954. Visitation will begin Friday, February 4, 2022, at 11am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with a Rosary to be recited at 12pm. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1pm at the church. Burial to follow at San Jose Cemetery in Bloomington.
