Harvey Lee Pohler, Jr
SHINER — Visitation for Harvey L. Pohler, Jr will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm Wednesday in Shiner Funeral Home in Shiner with a Holy Rosary at 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am Thursday in Sts Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, interment in Shiner Catholic Cemetery. Shiner Funeral Home. www.shinerfuneralhome.com
