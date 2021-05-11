Herlinda Villarreal
PORT LAVACA — Herlinda Villarreal, 67, passed away May 4, 2021. Visitation will be Fri, May 14th from 5-7 p.m. followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial. Funeral Mass will be Sat. May 15th at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf. Visit www.richardsoncolonial.com for more information.
