Ignac “Ike” A. Kunetka
GANADO — There will be a service on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, beginning with visitation at 9:am, Rosary being recited at 9:30 am, followed by the Funeral Service at 10: am at Ganado Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Kevin Petrash officiating. Interment will follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. Services under the direction of Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
