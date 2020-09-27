Irene Villa
CUERO — Visitation will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020 5-7 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Monday, September 28, 2020, 10 AM at Freund Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
