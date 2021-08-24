Ivan William Najvar
VICTORIA — Family and friends will gather for visitation at Grace Funeral Home in Victoria Tuesday, August 24th, 6PM to 8PM with a rosary at 7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Victoria at 10:00AM on Wednesday, August 25th. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Victoria. www.gracefuneralhome.net.
