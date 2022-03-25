Jack Alan Newman
HOUSTON — Mr. Jack Alan Newman, 81, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022. He was born October 4, 1940 in Cuero to Cecil E. and Olga Klokau Newman. Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 1:00 PM at Hillside Cemetery in Cuero. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com, 361.275.2343.
