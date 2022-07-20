James Alvin Pohl
EZZELL — James Alvin Pohl, 88; Funeral Service: 10 am, Friday, July 22, 2022, at Kubena Funeral Home of Hallettsville. Visitation: 4 pm, Thursday, at Kubena Funeral Home. Officiant: Rev. Chester St. Clair. Memorials: Salem Cemetery Association, Hospice of South Texas or Donor’s Choice. Burial: Salem Cemetery. www.kubenafuneralhome.com
