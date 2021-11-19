James Dwayne Myrick
HALLETTSVILLE — James D. Myrick, 70, of Hallettsville, passed away Oct. 18, 2021. A committal service with Military Honors will be held 11:30 am. Saturday Nov. 20, 2021 at Fuller Cemetery (East of Hallettsville, County Road 132 off of Hwy 90-A). Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, (361) 293-5656
