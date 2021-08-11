James “Jimmy”
Stockbauer
VICTORIA — James “Jimmy” Stockbauer, 59, passed away August 7, 2021. Jimmy was born August 9, 1961 in Victoria to Gladys Karnowski Stockbauer and the late John Stockbauer Jr. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, August 13, 2021 from 5:30-7:30 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
