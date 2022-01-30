DEATH NOTICE
VICTORIA COUNTY
MCALPINE, JOHN, 84, of Victoria, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
LAVACA COUNTY
RENGER, KENNETH, 86, of Hallettsville, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022. Services are pending with Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
