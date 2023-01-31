DEATH NOTICE
VICTORIA COUNTY
KELLEY, SYLVIA, 88, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
OLIVAS, DANA, 57, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2023. Services are pending with Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, La Grange, 979-968-3121.
DEWITT COUNTY
LIENDO, FRANCES, 86, of Cuero, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
