DEATH NOTICE
VICTORIA COUNTY
FRIEDEL, HELEN, 89, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
NAVA, TONY RAY SR., 51, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
DEWITT COUNTY
JOHNSON, BOBBIE, 78, of Cuero, passed away on Wednesday, December 31, 2022. Services are pending with Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.
MATAGORDA COUNTY
GARCIA, EDWARD, 92, of Palacios, passed away on Monday, December 29, 2022. Services are pending with Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.
ELSEWHERE
MLADENKA, AL, 86, of Fort Worth, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2022. Services are pending with Mount Olivet Chapel, 817-831-0511.
