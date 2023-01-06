DEATH NOTICE
VICTORIA COUNTY
IMHOFF, FORREST, 67, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Services are pending with Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
LOTT, RODERRIC, 49, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. Services are pending with Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
JACKSON COUNTY
COPELAND, LINDA TINDELL, 72, of Edna, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
LAVACA COUNTY
FAIRCLOTH, REBECCA KAISER, 77, of Yoakum, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
