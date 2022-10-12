Jayne “Kay” Koop
EDNA — There will be a Memorial Service on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church to honor the life of Kay Koop. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am, followed by the Funeral Service at 10:00 am, with Pastor Paul Kaiser officiating. Services are under the guidance of Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.
