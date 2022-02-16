Jennifer Tristan Dean
GANADO — There will be a Visitation and Rosary on Wednesday, February 16th from 5:pm to 7:pm, Rosary Recited at 6:pm at Ganado Funeral Home Chapel. There will be a Graveside Service on Thursday, February 17th at 10:am at Assumption Catholic Cemetery with Deacon Kevin Petrash officiating. Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. 3rd St. Ganado, TX 77962, 361-771-2120
