Jerry Guy Pentecost
PORT LAVACA — Gerald Guy Pentecost, 60, lovingly known to most as “Jerry Guy” passed away, Saturday, November 20th, 2021. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Friday, November 26th, at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin Street in Port Lavaca from 4:00PM to 5:30PM with a prayer service at 5:30PM. www.gracefuneralhome.net.
